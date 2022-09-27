72.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
By Staff Report
Donald Richard Lyman was born on May 17, 1935 in Wayland, NY and passed away in his sleep on September 11, 2022 in The Villages, FL.

He graduated from Alfred University with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. He married Joyce Autumn Bowers Sept 27, 1957 and had 2 children, Michael and Mark. He enjoyed an outstanding career as an officer in the US Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 23 years in Nov 1981. He served two tours in Vietnam. He served in a variety of positions in the field artillery with both cannons and the Pershing Missile and as an instructor with both the Reserved Officers Training Corps and various military schools. After retirement he began his second career with Martin Marietta in Orlando, FL where he continued to work with the Pershing Missile. He retired from Martin Marietta in 1995.

He was an Eagle Scout as well as a Master Mason and 32nd degree Scottish Rite. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He always found new friends to talk to wherever he went.

Donald is survived by Mike and Michelle Lyman, Mark and Elizabeth Lyman, grandchildren Matthew, Meghan, Geoffrey, Kat, Colby and Lily, sister Joyce, Gene and Ray Kohler, Sylvia and Dan Spingola, and dear friends Carolyn and Rich Wallis, and Sandra Stahl.

Donald will be laid to rest alongside his wife Joyce with military honors at the Bushnell, FL Veterans Cemetery.

