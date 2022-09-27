78.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Hurricane Ian prompts closure of pools and golf courses in The Villages

By Staff Report

All indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including swimming pools in The Villages, will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice. All scheduled events are canceled. 

The District Government is advising residents not to enter any facility or park vehicles in the parking lots until they have been cleared and opened by The Villages Public Safety Department or other appropriate agency. 

Executive Golf Courses

All executive golf courses will close Wednesday, Sept. 28 until further notice. 

Other Storm Preparations

In addition, the following preparations are currently taking place:

  • In preparation for the potential of sustained winds higher than 20 mph, Community Watch removed the gate arms throughout the community.  As you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution and stop before proceeding.
  • Outdoor furniture may be secured or placed indoors.
  • Irrigation may run along common areas and roadways to lower the water levels in water retention areas. This is done to ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system.

