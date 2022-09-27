Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages.

The District Office has released the following information:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development District 12 or 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Thursday, Sept. 29 by Waste Management (WM). Based on the current trajectory and intensity of the hurricane, Friday collections may be impacted as well. WM updates can be found at www.wmfloridastorm.com.

Lady Lake, Lake County portions of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Thursday, Sept. 29 by Waste Management. Based on the current trajectory and intensity of the hurricane, Friday collections may be impacted as well. WM updates can be found at www.wmfloridastorm.com.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), There will be no garbage collection services for residents living within the unincorporated areas of Lake County on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.Tentatively, normal collection services will resume on Friday, Sept. 30. For the week of Oct. 3-7, all haulers will collect excess garbage that is contained in either Lake County garbage or recycle containers.