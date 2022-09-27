78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

Marianna Villas woman in ‘rage’ allegedly leaves man with bruises

By Staff Report
Allyson Carney
Allyson Carney

A Marianna Villas woman who was said to be in a “rage” allegedly left bruises on a man during an altercation.

Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of battery after the man reported the attack to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The man said he had been in an argument with Carney in which she was “yelling and screaming at him,” according to an arrest report. He said Carney reached out and struck him in the left side of the facial area near his forehead, inflicting two scratches with minor bleeding. He said Carney was in a “rage.” She grabbed the man by the biceps and left bruises on him, the report said.

The report indicated the pair are in a “domestic” relationship.

Carney was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Massachusetts native had been jailed earlier this year on a probation violation. The probation stemmed from a 2020 drunk driving arrest after she crashed an Audi A4  in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader with some inside knowledge says that when it comes to insurance, Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Go.v Ron DeSantis.

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that traffic is making life unpleasant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

A Village of Liberty Park resident contends that Rolling Acres Road cannot accommodate any more traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos