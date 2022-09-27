Marianna Villas woman in ‘rage’ allegedly leaves man with bruises

A Marianna Villas woman who was said to be in a “rage” allegedly left bruises on a man during an altercation.

Allyson Kelly Carney, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of battery after the man reported the attack to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The man said he had been in an argument with Carney in which she was “yelling and screaming at him,” according to an arrest report. He said Carney reached out and struck him in the left side of the facial area near his forehead, inflicting two scratches with minor bleeding. He said Carney was in a “rage.” She grabbed the man by the biceps and left bruises on him, the report said.

The report indicated the pair are in a “domestic” relationship.

Carney was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Massachusetts native had been jailed earlier this year on a probation violation. The probation stemmed from a 2020 drunk driving arrest after she crashed an Audi A4 in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail.