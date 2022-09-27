Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

To the Editor:
If Rolling Acres Road is a “failing” road then why should apartments be allowed to be built across from The Villages Woodshop? The plan should be denied by Lady Lake.
Alan Goldberg
Village of Liberty Park
