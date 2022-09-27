85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If Rolling Acres Road is a “failing” road then why should apartments be allowed to be built across from The Villages Woodshop? The plan should be denied by Lady Lake.
Alan Goldberg
Village of Liberty Park

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

A Villager who identifies himself as a lifelong Republican says Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to use Floridians’ money for a political stunt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

A Village of Pennecamp resident applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News for drawing attention to an important issue.

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous letter writer who said that rentals open the door for family vacations with grandparents in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos