Tuesday, September 27, 2022
By Staff Report
Sarina Schneeweiss, 81, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 in the Villages, FL.

Born December 27, 1940 in the Bronx, NY to her parents, David Dalven and Eleanor Irene Amon, Sarina, then 13 years old, would meet a young man, Freddy Schneeweiss, at a Sweet Sixteen party. When Freddy asked her to dance, she told him that she didn’t know how to dance, which he replied that he would show her how. Four years later, the two would marry.

After moving to Dumont, NJ, they would start their family and have three children, Donna, Ilene, and Neil. Later they moved to South Florida in 1979, then to The Villages in 2006.

Sarina had many hobbies throughout her life. She was known for her love of reading, writing poetry, and singing (which she and Freddy would sing with and to one another) to name a few. Her world famous brisket recipe is still passed around families and friends alike.

She is He is survived by her three children; Donna Lynn Brown (Robert), Ilene Levy, Neil Schneeweiss (Angela), her grandchildren; Brandon J.R. Monroe, Roy David Monroe, Kimberly P. Clark, Joshua Israel, Dalay Israel, Bonnie Israel, Cassie Mayfield, Evan Lee Schneeweiss, Jordan Scott Schneeweiss, Samara Lily Schneeweiss, Great-Grandchildren; Kailey Monroe, Kaleb Monroe, Riley Clark, David Israel, Alexandra Israel, Jaydon Israel, Elena Harris, Abraham Liebig, Great-Great Grandchildren; Nevaeh Monroe, Asher Monroe and last but not least, Sarina loyal companion and dog, “Fritzie”.

