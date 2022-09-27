Suspected thief snatches jewelry and toilet paper from homeowner up in Ohio

A suspected thief was arrested after snatching jewelry and toilet paper from a homeowner reportedly up in Ohio.

A neighbor spotted 42-year-old Jessica Beryl Rhoades at the home on SE 102nd Avenue Road in Summerfied late Monday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The neighbor was aware that Rhoades has a long criminal history. She was arrested earlier this year after attempting to steal a Slappy Hand toy from a Dollar General store.

Rhoades admitted to the neighbor she had taken some jewelry from the home. The neighbor ordered Rhoades to put it back.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he found the jewelry, as well as toilet paper, paper towels and canned soup on the back porch. The deputy found Rhoades at the Sunoco station at County Road 42 and U.S. Hwy. 441. She claimed she had gone into the home to use the restroom.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $4,000.

In addition to shoplifting arrests, Rhoades was was arrested in 2021 with drug equipment.