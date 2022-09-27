85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

Suspected thief snatches jewelry and toilet paper from homeowner up in Ohio

By Staff Report
Jessica Rhoades
Jessica Rhoades

A suspected thief was arrested after snatching jewelry and toilet paper from a homeowner reportedly up in Ohio.

A neighbor spotted 42-year-old Jessica Beryl Rhoades at the home on SE 102nd Avenue Road in Summerfied late Monday morning, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The neighbor was aware that Rhoades has a long criminal history. She was arrested earlier this year after attempting to steal a Slappy Hand toy from a Dollar General store.

Rhoades admitted to the neighbor she had taken some jewelry from the home. The neighbor ordered Rhoades to put it back.

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he found the jewelry, as well as toilet paper, paper towels and canned soup on the back porch. The deputy found Rhoades at the Sunoco station at County Road 42 and U.S. Hwy. 441. She claimed she had gone into the home to use the restroom.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $4,000.

In addition to shoplifting arrests, Rhoades was was arrested in 2021 with drug equipment.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

A Village of Liberty Park resident contends that Rolling Acres Road cannot accommodate any more traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt

A Villager who identifies himself as a lifelong Republican says Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to use Floridians’ money for a political stunt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis and Fox News brought attention to important issue

A Village of Pennecamp resident applauds Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox News for drawing attention to an important issue.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos