The Villages Charter School changes course and decides to close for hurricane

The Villages Charter School has changed course from earlier in the week and has decided to close for Hurricane Ian.

The charter school will have an early release day on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday. A decision regarding Friday will be made as new information is available.

The early release schedule will mirror the regular end of day dismissal times but be two hours earlier:

Primary Center – 12:35 p.m.

Intermediate Center – 12:30 p.m.

4th and 5th Grade Center – 12:40 p.m.

Villages Charter Middle School – 12:55 p.m.

Villages High School – 12:35 p.m.

Buffalo Adventures aftercare will be available from dismissal until 3 p.m. All after-school activities on Wednesday and Thursday are canceled.

The Villages Little Buffalo Learning Center and The Villages Early Childhood Center will also have a modified schedule and will be posting their dismissal schedule.

Monday, October 10, was designated as a “Teacher Professional Day” but will now be used as a regular school day as a makeup day for Sept. 29.

“As VCS has always done, we defer to each family’s decision regarding school attendance. If your local situation is deemed unsafe, then the decision is yours and the school day will be coded as Excused and all work can be made up,” the school said in a statement.