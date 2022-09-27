78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
type here...

The Villages Charter School changes course and decides to close for hurricane

By Staff Report

The Villages Charter School has changed course from earlier in the week and has decided to close for Hurricane Ian.

The charter school will have an early release day on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday. A decision regarding Friday will be made as new information is available.

The early release schedule will mirror the regular end of day dismissal times but be two hours earlier:

Primary Center – 12:35 p.m.

Intermediate Center – 12:30 p.m.

4th and 5th  Grade Center – 12:40 p.m.

Villages Charter Middle School – 12:55 p.m.

Villages High School – 12:35 p.m.

Buffalo Adventures aftercare will be available from dismissal until 3 p.m. All after-school activities on Wednesday and Thursday are canceled.

The Villages Little Buffalo Learning Center and The Villages Early Childhood Center will also have a modified schedule and will be posting their dismissal schedule. 

Monday, October 10, was designated as a “Teacher Professional Day” but will now be used as a regular school day as a makeup day for Sept. 29.

“As VCS has always done, we defer to each family’s decision regarding school attendance. If your local situation is deemed unsafe, then the decision is yours and the school day will be coded as Excused and all work can be made up,” the school said in a statement.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader with some inside knowledge says that when it comes to insurance, Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Go.v Ron DeSantis.

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that traffic is making life unpleasant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

A Village of Liberty Park resident contends that Rolling Acres Road cannot accommodate any more traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos