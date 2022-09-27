The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake transformed into hurricane shelter

Nurses from as far away as Texas, a round-the-clock principal, pets and law enforcement have transformed The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake into a hurricane shelter.

Students were dismissed early on Tuesday, but the transformation at the school began at 6 a.m. that day.

Principal Gregg Dudley met with animal control, the county health department, Lake County Fire Rescue and the the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Those agencies examined the school for suitability and safety.

The school, which has 750 students, can house up to 400 people for the next few days during the duration of Hurricane Ian. The shelter is also pet-friendly. Pets will be housed in their crates in a classroom.

The shelter will be staffed by school personnel, including custodial staff and food service personnel.

Nurses set up a medical center in the school’s library. They are volunteer nurses, and at least one of them came all the way from San Antonio, Texas.

Both Dudley and his assistant principal will be staffing the school 24 hours per day for the next few days.