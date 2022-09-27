Waste Management will not collect trash on Thursday

Based on the current trajectory and intensity, Waste Management operations will not initiate collection operations on Thursday.

Waste Management serves Wildwood and Lady Lake, including the Historic Side of The Villages.

Waste Management plans to complete all scheduled Wednesday collection schedules.

Conditions permitting, Waste Management will resume collection operations on Friday or Saturday.

Waste Management will not operate when sustained wind speeds exceed 35 mph. Resuming “post storm” operations will depend on storm damage safety assessments and open disposal facilities.

Waste Management is adding extra residential collection capacity before the storm in an effort to remove as much bulk/yard waste that is currently at curbside.

At this time, residents should refrain from placing additional yard waste or other bulky items at curbside.