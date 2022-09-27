Woman dies after collision when leaving Circle K in Sumter County

A woman died after a collision Tuesday morning when she was leaving a Circle K/Shell gas station in Sumter County.

The 38-year-old Bushnell woman was at the wheel of a car at 8:10 a.m. when she was exiting the gas station parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647 at Nobleton, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

She turned into the path of a pickup driven by a 61-year-old St. Petersburg man who was traveling westbound on County Road 476 approaching the gas station’s exit. The front of his truck collided with the left side of her sedan, causing it to overturn.

The Bushnell woman died from injuries suffered during the collision as she was being transported to a local hospital.

The St. Petersburg man and a 24-year-old male passenger, also from St. Petersburg, escaped injury.