Come on in, the border is open!

I was one of those who immigrated from the Philippines to the United States on a 3rd PREFERENCE VISA, a visa given to professionals. I guess at that time, the United States needed professionals in various fields of expertise and opened the DOOR to professionals like myself to this LAND OF OPPORTUNITY. One then became a Permanent Resident or Green Card Holder with this kind of visa and after a required wait of five years, one could apply to become an American citizen, which I am, proudly and gratefully one, now.

OTHERS LIKE ME:

But, there are thousands if not millions dutifully awaiting their turn to legally immigrate to the United States, oftentimes with an unbelievable wait of 10-15 years especially for family members. These are the people who are coming through the FRONT DOOR patiently respecting the Immigration Laws of the United States .

THE POROUS BORDER – 2 MILLION APPREHENSIONS AND COUNTING

You can just imagine how they must feel when they see and hear the news of the surge of illegals by the thousands jumping the line. Year to date, the count is a shocking over 2 million illegals have been apprehended by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection or CBP at the border. The Biden Administration on the other hand, has reduced deportations by 68 percent. The numbers are growing coming in through the BACK DOOR because the United States no longer has a southern border to be respected and feared. Immigration officials have estimated that over 400,000 illegals have entered the United States undetected nor caught by the CBP on top of the 2 million who have been apprehended.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND THE BORDER WALL

It is unfortunate for the aliens seeking to be legal immigrants to the United States, that President Donald Trump is no longer the U.S. President. He always believed that the border has to be protected to maintain America’s sovereignty. He also believed that without a border, one does not have a country. That is why he built the border wall to protect the southern border of the United States from illegals and other bad elements. There was only a small portion of the wall left to be finished but construction was completely stopped when President Trump left office.

PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THE BORDER WALL

On the first day in office as President, Biden immediately terminated the border wall funding that was appropriated to complete construction of the southern border wall, of which nearly $1.4 billion had already been authorized by Congress.

POOR TEXAS ,THEY GOT IT BAD!

Texas the state beleaguered with the most number of illegals at 8,000 crossings each single day where migrants brazenly attempt to get into the homes of ranchers has ponied up its own tax money to finish building the wall. Texas had asked the Biden Administration if they could buy the unused construction wall materials that were just wasting and rotting after Biden stopped constructing the wall, but was turned down obviously for political reasons.

BIDEN’S SELF-INFLICTED HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AT THE BORDER

The Open Border Policies of the Biden Administration has seen an uptick in human trafficking, creating a humanitarian crisis at the border that had resulted in hundreds of deaths as these illegals enter the U.S.. At the end of 2021, an estimated more than 100,00 unaccompanied illegal minors have crossed the border, definitely more in 2022. Cartel traffickers charge parents $1,500 per child. The inhumane smuggling of people are fattening the pockets of coyotes to the tune of billions of dollars. It is actually more profitable for the cartels to do human trafficking than drug trafficking. Biden’s border policies has caused an unimaginable human crises at the border

BIDEN’S SELF-INFLICTED NATIONAL SECURITY CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Since Biden took office and started implementing his radical open border policies, several people on the Terrorist Watchlist have been apprehended attempting to enter the United States through the Southern Border. In border enforcement parlance, they are known as “exotics”, distinct from the usual flow of Mexican and Latin Americans.

There are two types of security risk groups. One, are people known as SPECIAL INTEREST ALIENS or SIA from about 35 countries called “special interest countries” which include state sponsors of terrorism such as Afghanistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran and Pakistan. SIAs are non-US persons thought to potentially pose a national security risk to the United States and its interests. In 2021, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had more than 3,000 “special interest alien”encounters. 2022 stats are not yet out.

In addition, there are what you call KNOWN SUSPECTED TERRORISTS or KST. These are people who are reasonably suspected to be engaged in or will engage in terrorist activity as that term is defined in U.S. law. There have been 66 KSTs apprehended in 2022 to date. Even one is too many.

The Biden Administration has created a national security crisis at our border. The fear is that a terrorist could melt into the hordes of illegals crossing the border , release a dirty bomb or inflict mass casualties on the U.S. population. It is a deadly catastrophe of massive proportions waiting to happen because of the unprotected border.

107,000 DEAD AMERICANS FROM FENTANYL COMING IN FROM THE OPEN BORDER

The Open Border Policies of the Biden Administration has seen an uptick in drug trafficking of illicit drugs into the United States. In 2021, the DEA seized 3 million fentanyl pills. On July 5,2022, at an Inglewood residence, approximately 1.5 million “fake pills” containing fentanyl intended for retail distribution were seized with an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million dollars. This would surely save thousands of American lives

The CDC estimated that in a 12 month period ending in October, 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdose with 66 per cent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like Fentanyl. The CDC further states that FENTANYL is NOW the Number One cause of death of Americans 18 to 45. It has surpassed suicides, COVID-19 and car accident related deaths. All these are because the Drug Cartels are exploiting the open borders. Deadly gangs also have entered the picture.

WORKING THE SYSTEM

These illegals know how to work the system. Once in the U.S., they then apply for asylum, the quickest pathway to citizenship and the creation of a pool of future voters . It’ not rocket science to figure out who they will vote for “out of gratitude”. In my opinion, this must be the ultimate goal of the Biden Administration for the decision to open the immigration floodgates to these illegals .They also know which states provide unlimited welfare. Since they are asked where they want to relocate, they’ll choose those states. Pity those states!

BIDEN’S NEW UNLAWFUL IMMIGRATION POLICY

The Biden Administration’s unlawful Immigration Policy is called Parole + Alternatives to Detention”. The Biden Administration has consistently refused to enforce Immigration Laws against illegals caught at the border releasing them into the interior without starting the legal process in court for their removal.

Biden has decided that after illegals are asked where they want to settle, they are transported on secret flights or secretly bussed throughout the country in the dead of the night using tax dollars without alerting the Governor or authorities of those States.The covert resettlement of these illegals from the border where they are caught to various towns and cities of red states has resulted into homelessness with illegal migrants sleeping in the streets, committing crimes to survive and draining the social and educational services of those cities and towns.

FED UP AND ANGRY, GIVING THEM A TASTE OF THEIR OWN MEDICINE

Governors of the states most affected by the thousands of illegal crossings every day are fighting back to get the Biden Administration and Federal Government to take responsibility for these illegals. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have bussed illegals to blue liberal states and cities which have declared themselves as Sanctuary states or cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. They want the Biden Administration to feel the pain of their states dealing with these illegals and the drain on their resources without federal help. Democrats are crying foul and accusing these Governors of using these illegals as political pawns.

I say CHEERS to these brave Governors, Gov. Abbott, Gov. Ducey and Gov. DeSantis! THANK YOU FOR PROTECTING AND STANDING UP FOR TEXAS, ARIZONA AND FLORIDA AND AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY!

THE HYPOCRISY OF THE RICH AND POWERFUL OF MARTHA’S VINEYARD

When Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 illegals on Sept.14, 2022, to Martha’s Vineyard, the enclave of the rich and powerful where Obama has a 12 million lavish mansion sitting on 29 acres, the outcry was loud and clear and panicked. “Not in my backyard!,” they said.

Governor DeSantis was vilified and called all sorts of ugly names by the liberals for using state funds to fly these 50 illegal migrants to the ritzy resort when in fact, the Florida Legislature had approved $12 million precisely for this purpose of removing these illegals from Florida.

THE INTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF BIDEN’S SECRET RELOCATION OF THE ILLEGALS

Never mind that Biden has spent untold millions of taxpayer dollars to fund his open-borders agenda which secretly fly or bus these illegals to relocate them from the Border to the interior of the country, unknown to these states , with no background checks, no health checks, no COVID-19 testing nor vaccinations .Think of what Americans went through with COVID -19, from thousands of deaths from COVID-19, to lockdowns , failed businesses, COVID 19-related unemployment and lost income, foreclosures resulting into homelessness to virtual classrooms for our schoolchildren that led to some suicides because of the isolation, mask wearing, supply chain shortages and many other inconveniences of daily living. Yet, Biden just dropped these illegals into vulnerable communities not knowing if they might be carrying deadly diseases or are terrorists. The illegals get a pass but American workers are fired from their jobs for not willing to be vaccinated.

Texas has spent $850 million a year for the services these illegals enjoy from healthcare, welfare, food stamps, education, housing, other welfare benefits, and protection from law enforcement and has spent $12 million so far bussing these illegals to New York and other blue states or cities. Gavin Newsom started an uncalled for verbal tussle with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Governor Greg Abbott and accused them of kidnapping the 50 illegals sent to Martha’s Vineyard .

How in the world can one call this “kidnapping” as they accused Gov. DeSantis when these illegals were having the time of their lives, shopping, being coddled and showered with freebies, thanks to Gov. DeSantis and his decision to send them to Martha’s Vineyard!

WELCOME AND GOOD-BYE TO MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Before calling in the National Guard to “deport” the illegals to the nearby Joint Base Cape Cod military base within just 48 hours of arrival in Martha’s Vineyard, in spite of signs on their lawns that said” Illegal Immigrants Welcome Here” , to show their spirit of noblesse oblige, the residents of Martha’s Vineyard gave the illegals food, housing where they could rest and catch their breath, medical assistance, cell phones to contact immigration lawyers and family members in the U.S., uber anywhere , and provided buses to shop for personal stuff.

Juan Carlo from Venezuela tried to buy two Lego Marvel SpiderMan sets worth $53 but had problems with his credit card. How many Americans are struggling to just put food on the table much less buy a $53 toy for their child? Maybe none but an illegal migrant can! Two of those illegals said in an interview that this was the best they were treated since arriving in the southern border and added that it was a stroke of good luck to be bussed there, smiled widely and gave a thumbs up sign. But “Paradise” lasted only less than 48 hours and then they were kicked out! The true colors of the uber-rich of Martha’s Vineyard showed! The message to the illegals was: You don’t BELONG here! SCRAM!!

THE IRONY- ORDINARY AMERICANS AND VETERANS WONDER IF THEY TOO SHOULD COME IN AS ILLEGALS AT THE BORDER

Americans , especially Veterans who have put their lives on the line for this country have asked tongue in cheek, should they leave everything and come in through the border so they too can enjoy all these wonderful perks and freebies given to illegals? I can’t but help think of our struggling Vets living in the Ocala Forest!

NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED

In less than a week after being sent to Martha’s Vineyard, these 50 illegals SUED Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials who orchestrated the flights to Massachusetts saying they had engaged in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme”. They induced the migrants to board the 2 planes by falsely promising them that there would be work opportunities, schooling for their children and immigration assistance” when they arrived at their destination.Gov. DeSantis replied through his spokesperson, Taryn Fenke that the complaint was “political theater” since the illegals agreed to go to Martha’ Vineyard voluntarily.

BRAVO!! FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL ASHLEY MOODY

I salute Florida’s fiesty and courageous Attorney General, Ashley Moody who took legal action against the Biden Administration in Sept.2021 for consciously refusing to enforce Federal Immigration Laws replacing them with his own Parole + Alternatives to Detention” that secretly resettles these illegal aliens in communities all over the country. The lawsuit challenged Biden’s “catch and release” border practices that ignore Federal Law. Federal law requires that arriving immigrants including those seeking asylum , are required to be detained, while Immigration Court determines if there is a valid reason to enter the United States. These illegals are being released into the interior without even starting the legal process for their removal.

MID-TERM ELECTIONS OF 2022 AND GENERAL ELECTIONS OF 2024

Thank you Readers of this Commentary for staying with me ‘till the very end since this is a lengthy piece.

In conclusion, do keep these thoughts in mind :

Do we want more of the same to see our beloved U.S.A. overrun with illegal aliens, an open border and America, a welfare state and no longer the country that we know and love? Or do we want a change at the helm so our country remains sovereign, democratic and free with economic opportunities for its citizens?

The answer is what you do at the ballot box. I hope you will decide well not only for yourself TODAY but for the generations to come!

I’ll leave you with the quote from our beloved President, Ronald Reagan:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

― Ronald Reagan

Tita Dumagsa is a resident of the Village of Fenney.