Wednesday, September 28, 2022
DeSantis calls on President Biden to declare major disaster

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on President Biden to grant a Major Disaster Declaration for all of Florida’s 67 counties due to the ongoing devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.

If granted, a Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure. 

DeSantis also is asking Biden to grant the Federal Emergency Management Agency the authority to provide 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures (FEMA Categories A and B) for the first 60 days from landfall. This FEMA grant can only be authorized by the President of the United States.

FEMA Category A funds costs associated with the removal of debris following a storm. This includes anything that eliminates the immediate threat to lives or public health and safety, and wreckage produced while conducting emergency work.

FEMA Category B funds emergency protective measures taken before, during and after a disaster. This includes warnings of risks and hazards, search and rescue efforts, emergency evacuations, food and water provisions at central distribution points and emergency mass care.

