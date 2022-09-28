DeSantis digs up 15-year-old tragedy for TV ad

To the Editor:

The governor is running a 15-year-old ad on TV, depicting the death of car accident by an illegal immigrant. This happened in 2007, and guess who was the president? George Bush. I know we have a immigration disaster and something has to be done, this has been going on for decades. It’s really time that both sides of the aisle need to come together and really find a real answer. And it’s not to separate adults from their children like who you-know-who did. And guess who also did it? Hitler. Is this what this country is becoming and wants to be? Everyone in this country is here from immigrants. Did you forget?

Mike Keith

Village of Hadley