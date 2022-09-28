It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kristine E. Martinelli of The Villages on August 12, 2022.

At 75, Kris passed peacefully in loving hands after gracefully battling a lengthy illness. Kris was born in Laguna Beach, California. She loved spending time at the beach, swimming, and playing volleyball for hours on end. It was during this time that Kris met and married her first husband, Mike Candy, and gave birth to her son Mark and daughter Heidi. Kris met her second husband, Alan Martinelli, in 1981. They resided in California until they moved to Watervliet, Michigan in 1994. Kris and Alan made their made their way to The Villages in 2010 seeking a sunnier climate and the multiple social and sporting amenities offered by The Villages Community.

Kris is lovingly remembered by Alan, her husband of 31 years, children Mark (Renee) and Heidi (Michael), sister Linda, grandchildren Kyle and Ryan, brothers-in-law Ken (Sherri) and Josh, nephews Aaron and Scott, nieces Erica, Cambria and Danielle, and their spouses and children. Kris is also celebrated by the many friends and caregivers she had come to know in her later years, all who have become a tremendous blessing to our family.

Kris will surely be remembered for her kind soul, social nature, strength of character, and courage to take on whatever life dealt her. On behalf of our family, we thank all who knew her in The Villages for contributing to Kris’s quality of life during her final years with us.

All who knew her are welcome to celebrate Kris’s life on Monday, Oct. 3 at Live Oaks Community Church, 12070 Co Rd 103, Oxford, FL at 10:30 AM. Please use Woodridge Drive Grove entrance parking lot. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Kristine Martinelli to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.