To the Editor:

Let’s build the wall. Then we can use the border guards to process more vetted immigrants, in an organized legal way. This way we could avoid all of the angst that illegals

have to suffer. No more looking over their shoulders and worrying about being deported. Our country needs more willing workers and the immigrants need to come here, receive an equitable wage and enjoy what America offers all of its citizens.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp