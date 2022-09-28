Michigan woman apprehended in stolen car at rest area on I-75 in Sumter County

A Michigan woman was apprehended in a stolen car at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a stolen car at the rest area at Mile Marker 307. The registered owner had a GPS tracker attached to the 2023 Genesis G70 and informed law enforcement of the location of the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate.

Troopers approached the parked vehicle and ordered the lone occupant, later identified as 25-year-old Curtis Billie-Marie Britt of Brownstown, Mich., to exit the car. She repeatedly refused to get out of the car and a trooper threatened to use a baton to break a window. Upon Britt’s continued refusal to step out of the vehicle, the trooper used his baton to break the rear driver’s side window of the vehicle. Britt was removed from the vehicle and taken to the ground.

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood in The Villages for a medical evaluation. Once she was cleared, she was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and resisting arrest.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.