Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages

The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm.
The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages to ensure all storm-related debris is collected. Residents should move storm debris curbside until the clean-up is complete.
The District strives to make post-storm recovery as safe, efficient and timely as possible, however based on the amount of damage and condition of roadways, it may take days, weeks or longer to fully complete debris removal operations across the entirely of The Villages.
Residents are asked adhere to the following information to assist the District in its recovery efforts:
- Place storm debris in piles along the curbside.
- Pile storm-related debris un-bagged at the curb (NO leaves or small items).
- Storm-related debris includes shrubs, palm fronts, bushes, twigs, branches, cut limbs, etc.
- Place storm debris at least three feet from utility boxes, poles, fire hydrants and other obstacles.
- Separate vegetation from all other storm-related debris. Do not mix materials.
- Normal household garbage, and bagged debris of any kind will not be picked up with storm debris. Household garbage and bagged debris shall be picked up during your normal residential collection based on the area in which you reside.
- No chemicals or hazardous waste will be collected curbside.
- Contractors will NOT remove any storm debris from private property.
- The District and the District debris haulers are not responsible for cutting, trimming hauling or moving trees and tree debris from private residential property. All storm debris to be collected must be placed in piles along the curbside.
- There are no publicly accessible debris collection sites. Do not bring storm-related debris to recreation centers, postal stations, or any other locations. All storm-related debris will ONLY be picked up curbside.