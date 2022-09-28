Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages

The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm.

The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages to ensure all storm-related debris is collected. Residents should move storm debris curbside until the clean-up is complete.

The District strives to make post-storm recovery as safe, efficient and timely as possible, however based on the amount of damage and condition of roadways, it may take days, weeks or longer to fully complete debris removal operations across the entirely of The Villages.

Residents are asked adhere to the following information to assist the District in its recovery efforts: