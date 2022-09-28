Publix stores in The Villages closing earlier than planned due to hurricane threat

All Publix grocery stores in The Villages are closing at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 due to the hurricane threat.

The stores were originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m., but the closings have been pushed up to noon.

Stores located in the Sumter and Lake counties sections of The Villages are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Mulberry Grove Publix located in Marion County is expected to remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30.

In addition numerous restaurants have announced they will be closed:

• Cody’s Original Roadhouse will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

• FMK restaurant group has announced its restaurants will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including the Chop House, Blue Fin, Harvest, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club, Belle Glade Country Club and Orange Blossom Country Club.