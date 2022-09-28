71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
type here...

Publix stores in The Villages closing earlier than planned due to hurricane threat

By Staff Report

All Publix grocery stores in The Villages are closing at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 due to the hurricane threat.

The stores were originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m., but the closings have been pushed up to noon.

Stores located in the Sumter and Lake counties sections of The Villages are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29.

The Mulberry Grove Publix located in Marion County is expected to remain closed through Friday, Sept. 30.

In addition numerous restaurants have announced they will be closed:

• Cody’s Original Roadhouse will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.

• FMK restaurant group has announced its restaurants will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including the Chop House, Blue Fin, Harvest, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club, Belle Glade Country Club and Orange Blossom Country Club.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader with some inside knowledge says that when it comes to insurance, Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that traffic is making life unpleasant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rolling Acres Road can’t handle more traffic

A Village of Liberty Park resident contends that Rolling Acres Road cannot accommodate any more traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Tax cheating will get Trump like it got Al Capone

A Village of Duval resident believes Trump’s taxes will be his undoing, just like Al Capone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

When will Congress finally act to compensate disabled veterans fairly?

In a Letter to the Editor a Windmere Villas resident calls for the fair compensation of disabled veterans. He warns it is a matter of national security.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos