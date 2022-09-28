74.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford

By Staff Report
Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford.

A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.

While the representative and deputies were still at the home, the black SUV returned.

The women in the SUV were identified as 40-year-old Rashauna Denise Mincy of Wildwood and 32-year-old Lacie Marie Music of Ocala.

Music, who was arrested in 2019 with a male companion with a large amount of cash, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, burglary and theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

Mincy, who was arrested with methamphetamine in 2018, was found to be in possession of a substance identified as amphetamine. She was arrested on charges of drug possession, burglary and theft. She was also booked on $12,000 bond.

