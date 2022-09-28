Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat

A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.

In Tuesday’s incident, Pond’s mother suffered a laceration to her arm while trying to take the baseball bat away from Pond, who had approached her mother in “an aggressive manner” after smashing the television and a lamp, the report said.

Pond was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.