The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian

The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding.

The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas.

To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the District has been lowering water levels in certain retention areas to remain within recommended levels and to capture water run-off from streets, yards and golf courses.

The sight of sprinkler systems running during rainy periods frequently prompts questions from residents.

To lower the water levels, irrigation systems are running along common areas, golf courses and roadways throughout the community. As soon as the potential for a tropical event impacting this area was known, more intense water management activities began and have continued through today to place our stormwater systems in the best possible position. These activities must take into account both the upstream and downstream retention systems.

In 2017 when Hurricane Irma hit The Villages, the retention ponds proved their value and prevented flooding of homes.

While the total amount of rainfall to be seen from Hurricane Ian is uncertain, once again it is hoped the retention ponds will be the unsung heroes of The Villages.