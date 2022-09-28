73.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
type here...

The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian

By Staff Report

The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding.

The Villagesextensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. 

Aerial Photo of Turtle Mound Golf course flooded
The Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course flooded during Hurricane Irma in 2017. The flooding of the golf course kept the water away from homes in The Villages.

To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the District has been lowering water levels in certain retention areas to remain within recommended levels and to capture water run-off from streets, yards and golf courses. 

The sight of sprinkler systems running during rainy periods frequently prompts questions from residents.  

Irrigation systems were running in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma
Irrigation systems were running in the days leading up to Hurricane Ian.

To lower the water levels, irrigation systems are running along common areas, golf courses and roadways throughout the community. As soon as the potential for a tropical event impacting this area was known, more intense water management activities began and have continued through today to place our stormwater systems in the best possible position. These activities must take into account both the upstream and downstream retention systems.

In 2017 when Hurricane Irma hit The Villages, the retention ponds proved their value and prevented flooding of homes.

While the total amount of rainfall to be seen from Hurricane Ian is uncertain, once again it is hoped the retention ponds will be the unsung heroes of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis digs up 15-year-old tragedy for TV ad

A Village of Hadley resident takes issue with a new commercial from Ron DeSantis about a 2007 incident involving an illegal immigrant.

We are thinking of moving to The Villages

A potential new resident details her plan to move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Let’s build the wall

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says we need to build the wall at the southern border.

Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader with some inside knowledge says that when it comes to insurance, Florida needs a true and honest reformer and it isn’t Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It’s hard to get around in The Villages due to traffic

A Village of Hawkins resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains that traffic is making life unpleasant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos