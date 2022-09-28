We are thinking of moving to The Villages

To the Editor:

I’m just here to inform you that myself and my fiancée will be purchasing property out there. I’m wondering how your persnickety community is going to feel when I, a 34-year-old female and my fiancée, a 39-year-old male, move there with our seven children. All ages from 3 to 12 years old. Oh, and we aren’t just buying property we’re looking into purchasing one of the mobile home communities out there. How will they feel when their landlord is living there with their children?

Johanna Wolfort