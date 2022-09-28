74.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Worker arrested after feasting on employer’s credit card at Chipotle

By Staff Report
Pedro Jose Mercado Gonzalez
A worker was arrested after allegedly feasting on his employer’s credit card at Chipotle Mexican Grill at Villages Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Pedro Jose Mercado Gonzalez, 36, of Leesburg, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit after he used a company credit card to pay for $24.50 worth of food at Chipotle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He also purchased a $100 Chipotle gift card.

The native of Puerto Rico was initially charged with using the card at the restaurant, but the arrest report indicated he also used the company credit card at Publix, Walgreens and RaceTrac with over $500 in purchases. The name of the company from which the card was taken was not named in the arrest report.

The arrest was made in the Chipotle incident as the company provided receipts and surveillance footage.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

He had been arrested last year on a charge of battery.

