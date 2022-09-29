Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job for Florida

To the Editor:

If you want to know where the $2 billion went for the insurance companies, write our governor and I feel certain he will get the answer for those curious.

I thank our governor everyday for the great job he is doing and, with the choices at election time, the worse mayor and drunk (and drugs found in a hotel room) was NOT voted in.

When it comes to Crist, who still does not know who he is, just listen to the misleading earlier commercials that now are a bit corrected as I guess he was told he can’t remove the gas tax as our roads would disintegrate.

The majority of Floridians know what a great job our great governor is doing for Florida!

Lois Raley

Birchbrook Villas