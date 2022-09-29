President Biden signs off on DeSantis’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration

President Biden on Thursday approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“We are getting help to Florida families as they face Hurricane Ian.

I approved the governor’s request for emergency assistance as soon as I received it. And ahead of the storm, we dispatched FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and National Guard to prepare for the storm,” the president said.

The president pledged a strong federal response in the wake of the powerful hurricane.

“I deployed search and rescue teams along with high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters to help get hurricane survivors to safety. And the folks at FEMA pre-positioned millions of liters of water, millions of meals, and hundreds of generators,” Biden said.

A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.