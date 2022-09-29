65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 29, 2022
type here...

President Biden signs off on DeSantis’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration

By Staff Report

President Biden on Thursday approved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration for all 67 counties in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“We are getting help to Florida families as they face Hurricane Ian.

I approved the governor’s request for emergency assistance as soon as I received it. And ahead of the storm, we dispatched FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and National Guard to prepare for the storm,” the president said.

President Biden met with FEMA leaders in the wake of Hurricane Ian
President Biden met with FEMA leaders in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The president pledged a strong federal response in the wake of the powerful hurricane.

I deployed search and rescue teams along with high-water vehicles and rescue helicopters to help get hurricane survivors to safety. And the folks at FEMA pre-positioned millions of liters of water, millions of meals, and hundreds of generators,” Biden said.

A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We have never had party animal renters

In a Letter to the Editor, a long-time landlord in The Villages dispels the myth that “party animals” are an epidemic of short-term renters in The Villages.

Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job for Florida

A resident of the Birchbrook Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians should be thrilled that Ron DeSantis is their governor.

Enough is enough

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to draw the line when it comes to traffic on Rolling Acres Road.

DeSantis digs up 15-year-old tragedy for TV ad

A Village of Hadley resident takes issue with a new commercial from Ron DeSantis about a 2007 incident involving an illegal immigrant.

We are thinking of moving to The Villages

A potential new resident details her plan to move to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos