Realtor discovers squatter living in home listed in Oxford

A realtor discovered a squatter living in a home listed in Oxford.

The realtor called law enforcement after finding 22-year-old Lorna Elaina Henry living in the house, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the home, Henry was found there with “several other females.”

Henry was in possession of the drug MDMA, four cartridges of gold wax which tested positive for THC and a small bag of marijuana, the report said.

She was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.