Richard Frederick Roudebush, 76, of The Villages, Florida, a lifelong resident of Hinsdale, Illinois, passed away September 5, 2022.

Dick was born September 30, 1945, in Hinsdale, the only child of Marshall and Lydia Roudebush. He attended Monroe Elementary, graduated from Hinsdale Township High School in 1964 and attended college in Iowa.

Marshall Roudebush formed ROUDEBUSH REALTOR Inc in 1971. Dick obtained his real estate license in 1970 upon his return from the Army serving his country in Vietnam. He joined his parents in business in 1971. After the death of his father in 1974, Dick worked closely alongside his mother, Lydia, until her death in 1990, at which time he officially took over the business. During his time as a licensed Real Estate Agent and later as a licensed Managing Broker, Dick worked with several local residential home builders in the construction of many homes in Hinsdale. He had a strong drive for success and was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his family, clients, and the community. He was well known in town by all realtors, town business owners, and many others.

Dick was always “on the go” during his real estate years taking copies of his listing sheets to the local real estate offices in Hinsdale, and often other surrounding villages, as well as just engaging in “shop talk.” He was not one to sit still. One of the most outstanding attributes Dick possessed as a real estate broker was his memory of virtually any home he entered, listed, or sold. This attribute, along with his warm and outgoing personality resulted in many repeat clients. His faithful friend and treasured assistant of 35+ years, Karen Pfizenmaier, continued to work closely with him into his retirement and will remain a friend of the family as well as an integral part of his continuing legacy. He officially retired his license in 2017 after 47 years in the business. He remained active in the field of real estate via the management of operations of the commercial properties he owned in Hinsdale until his death; an amazing career of 52 years!

Dick was a member of the Hinsdale Rotary for 30+ years. He spent many hours volunteering with The Rotary. He also volunteered at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hinsdale, Illinois. While living in The Villages, Florida, he volunteered at the Food Pantry of the church he attended, Grace Tabernacle of Wildwood. He never stopped sharing his faith or his willingness to help others.

Dick had a passion for gardening, fishing, blueberries, love of animals, and playing the spoons. He loved beautiful landscaping and spent multiple hours outside. He loved living in The Villages and always admired how beautifully maintained and perfect the landscaping was done. He always said it was like an adult Disneyland.

Dick had a home in South Haven, Michigan, that he enjoyed going to all year. His daughter, Amy, had her wedding on the property and spent family time at the beach, swimming, boating and fishing with grandchildren, Taylor, Nate, Audrey, and Ryan. He would charter fish on Lake Michigan every summer. He loved taking family and friends with him on the charters. He had in-laws in Punta Gordo, Florida, and fished from their house on the canals. He would charter in the Gulf and catch Tarpon weighing over 100 pounds.

He loved eating fresh blueberries and the house in South Haven was down the street from DeGrandchamps blueberry farm. He would call his daughter, Heidi, “The Blueberry Bear” because she loved blueberries and the tradition has continued with his grandson, Blake. Blueberries are a family tradition along with his love of fishing. Heidi loved fishing with him when she was little and even as she grew up. There were always fun fish stories and memories made after each trip he made.

Dick loved all animals but was especially connected to his beloved dogs Daisy, Tulip, and Sammie. He has a plaque in his home that reads “All you need is love and a dog.” His oldest daughter, Amy, owns two additional dogs that he loved. Amy shares his passion for animals. His grandson, Zeke, shares his love of fishing.

Dick loved his music and playing the “Spoons.” Dick loved to cruise and on a past cruise he played his “spoons” along with “Jay Siegel’s Tokens” and “Tommy Mara and The Crests” onboard the cruise ship. He also played his “spoons” on stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on the eve of his wedding to Donna. When he was playing the “spoons,” it was all about HIM!!!

Dick referred to his wife, Donna as “The Love of My Life.” They dated while in their 20’s, went their separate ways and were reunited after 43 years in 2014. They were married October 11, 2015 and would have celebrated seven years together. Dick and Donna laughed often, enjoyed many of the same interests, attended Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hinsdale, Illinois, and Grace Tabernacle of Wildwood, Florida, travelled to many places, took a cruise as often as possible, visited friends and family including Donna’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in Montana, California, North Carolina, Maryland, and Texas. He was loved as a father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Roudebush and Lydia Bergman Roudebush.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna, nee Hansen; his children, Amy (Bruce) Schell, Amy (Philip) Anhalt, and Heidi (Daniel) Chica along with his grandchildren, Zeke, Atlantis, Elijah, Taylor, Nate, Audrey, Ryan, and Blake.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Wildwood, Florida, on October 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Grace Tabernacle Church and the Second Celebration of Life Service will be held in Hinsdale, Illinois, on October 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interment will be later in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Hinsdale Humane Society, Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hinsdale, Hinsdale Rotary Club, or your favorite charity.