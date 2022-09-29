Storm debris will be collected at curbsides at homes in The Villages

Villagers who need to get rid of storm debris are asked adhere to the following information to assist the District in its recovery efforts:

Place storm debris in piles along the curbside.

Pile storm-related debris un-bagged at the curb (NO leaves or small items).

Storm-related debris includes shrubs, palm fronts, bushes, twigs, branches, cut limbs, etc.

Place storm debris at least three feet from utility boxes, poles, fire hydrants and other obstacles.

Separate vegetation from all other storm-related debris. Do not mix materials.

Normal household garbage, and bagged debris of any kind will not be picked up with storm debris. Household garbage and bagged debris shall be picked up during your normal residential collection based on the area in which you reside.

No chemicals or hazardous waste will be collected curbside.

Contractors will NOT remove any storm debris from private property.

The District and the District debris haulers are not responsible for cutting, trimming hauling or moving trees and tree debris from private residential property. All storm debris to be collected must be placed in piles along the curbside.