The Villages
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Summerfield man charged with stealing $1,800 cash to feed drug and fish games habits

By Staff Report
Devin Bowman
A Summerfield man has been charged with stealing $1,800 in cash to feed his drug and fish games gambling habits.

Devin Bowman, 25, was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary.

He is charged with stealing $1,800 from the dresser drawer of an acquaintance in November. He admitted to the victim and the man’s niece (who is Bowman’s ex-girlfriend) that he stole the money to buy heroin, but claimed he was robbed of the money before he could make the purchase, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He initially tried to blame the missing money on a child in the home.

However, Bowman later confessed to a detective he spent $900 of the $1,800 on heroin, gave $100 to a friend and spent the rest on fish games.

In addition, Bowman is charged with stealing $3,925 worth of items stored at a home. The items included a General Electric washer and dryer, a Craftsman self-propelled push lawnmower and Disney collector dolls.

Bowman was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

