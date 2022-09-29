The Villages’ swimming pools and golf courses will remain closed

Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers will remain closed in The Villages on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

District staff need time to evaluate facilities and make sure they are safe for residents’ return.

Community Watch will begin placing the gate arms back on all of the gates on Saturday, Oct. 1. As you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution and stop before proceeding.

Irrigation may continue to run along common areas and roadways to lower the water levels in water retention areas. This is done to ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system.