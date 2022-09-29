We have never had party animal renters

To the Editor:

Regarding rentals, my wife and I purchased a rental home in the northern part of The Villages in 2012 which has been rented nearly 100 percent since the purchase. While we don’t do detailed investigations of potential renters, we do talk to them all. We have never had inquiries from young people. I have been part of a Facebook group known as Landlords of the Villages where I find very responsible owners who want no part of young people renting their homes. A fair number are absentee snowbird or pre-retirement landlords who typically use management companies to rent and manage their properties. From what I know of my fellow Facebook family none of them would allow a group of young people to use their homes. Our own renters (typically retired folks) who stay a minimum of a month, are always nice folks who love The Villages or are staying with us while they investigate the lifestyle and decide if The Villages is for them and, if yes, many have purchased homes while they stayed with us. This is the case with many other of the landlord’s guests.

Are young people really renting properties in the middle of a retirement community in which to party? I mean: Get a Life! The only possible enticement for young people could be that the properties are rented too cheaply, and the guests are not screened properly. I have to wonder if some of the management companies in the south of The Villages are simply accepting anyone with no screening? On our Facebook group, of which there are 1,400 members, I don’t recall ever seeing evidence of party animals renting our homes. All the fuss about renters I am reading make no sense.

Bob Faucett

Village of Chatham