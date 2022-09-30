80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...

Belmiro Rocha

By Staff Report
Belmiro Rocha
Belmiro Rocha

Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Belmiro Rocha, passed away on September 28, 2022.

Bel was born in Cambridge, Mass., to Avelino and Mary Rocha on June 29, 1935. He grew up in East Cambridge and went to Rindge Tech, where he learned the machinist’s trade. He loved playing sports, especially basketball and softball in his younger years, and was walking, visiting his “pool friends”, and playing golf right up till just before he passed. Bel also loved the Boston teams and was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and especially the Celtics.

His greatest love was his family, most of all his dear wife Eileen, who predeceased him in 2021 after 63 years of marriage. Bel and Eileen raised four kids in Belmont, Mass., and retired to the Villages, Fla., in 2004. They enjoyed traveling and made new friends wherever they went. They loved to dance, and go out to dinner, and their spirit of fun and joyfulness was beautiful to see and to be part of.

Bel leaves behind a large and loving family, including his sister Linda and brothers Jerry and George (wife Shirley); daughter Susan (partner Marie); son Mark (and his five children Beth, Matt, Michael, Mark, and Jaclyn; and Jaclyn’s children Kaelynn, Gavin, and Jiovanni); son Dennis (wife Kim and their children Justin, Brendan, and Meaghan) and son Gary (wife Erika and their daughter Evelyn); and many nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bel can be made by mail to The Villages’ Dollars for Scholars, 2473 Dividing Creek Path, The Villages, FL 32162, or on the website at www.thevillages.dollarsforscholars.org.

Gathering
11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.

Celebration of Life
Noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident has written to clarify her earlier Letter to the Editor about grandchildren in The Villages.

Biden has declared war on us old people

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that President Biden has “declared war on us old people.”

Reply to the letter ‘Thinking of moving to The Villages’

A reader from the Alexandria Villas has a response to a woman who wrote about Letter to the Editor about a potential move to The Villages.

We have never had party animal renters

In a Letter to the Editor, a long-time landlord in The Villages dispels the myth that “party animals” are an epidemic of short-term renters in The Villages.

Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job for Florida

A resident of the Birchbrook Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians should be thrilled that Ron DeSantis is their governor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos