Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Belmiro Rocha, passed away on September 28, 2022.

Bel was born in Cambridge, Mass., to Avelino and Mary Rocha on June 29, 1935. He grew up in East Cambridge and went to Rindge Tech, where he learned the machinist’s trade. He loved playing sports, especially basketball and softball in his younger years, and was walking, visiting his “pool friends”, and playing golf right up till just before he passed. Bel also loved the Boston teams and was a big fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and especially the Celtics.

His greatest love was his family, most of all his dear wife Eileen, who predeceased him in 2021 after 63 years of marriage. Bel and Eileen raised four kids in Belmont, Mass., and retired to the Villages, Fla., in 2004. They enjoyed traveling and made new friends wherever they went. They loved to dance, and go out to dinner, and their spirit of fun and joyfulness was beautiful to see and to be part of.

Bel leaves behind a large and loving family, including his sister Linda and brothers Jerry and George (wife Shirley); daughter Susan (partner Marie); son Mark (and his five children Beth, Matt, Michael, Mark, and Jaclyn; and Jaclyn’s children Kaelynn, Gavin, and Jiovanni); son Dennis (wife Kim and their children Justin, Brendan, and Meaghan) and son Gary (wife Erika and their daughter Evelyn); and many nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bel can be made by mail to The Villages’ Dollars for Scholars, 2473 Dividing Creek Path, The Villages, FL 32162, or on the website at www.thevillages.dollarsforscholars.org.

Gathering

11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.

Celebration of Life

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages.