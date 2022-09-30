76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...

Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Response to Johanna Wolfort:
I must apologize for my prior letter regarding grandchildren in The Villages. I didn’t explain myself correctly.
Regarding grandkids: I understand how grandparents love having their grandchildren visit. I just get upset when they are put in front of us. I don’t like seeing a 7- or 9-year-old driving a golf cart because the grandparents want to be “cool.” We have enough accidents in The Villages, we don’t need a child driving a golf cart within traffic. And when we are at the square dancing, we don’t appreciate your grandkids running through the crowd and knocking into us. Just asking you to teach respect and discipline to them.
Johanna, when you move here with your children you will be in the family area they have here in The Villages. The rules that the Developer made is no kids living here under age of 18 within the 55 and older development. And not sure what you meant by buying a mobile home development? They have mobile homes in the older section, but not sure if that is still 55 or older and for sale. So not sure what you are buying. Have a safe move.

Diana Gizzi
Village of Monarch Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden has declared war on us old people

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that President Biden has “declared war on us old people.”

Reply to the letter ‘Thinking of moving to The Villages’

A reader from the Alexandria Villas has a response to a woman who wrote about Letter to the Editor about a potential move to The Villages.

We have never had party animal renters

In a Letter to the Editor, a long-time landlord in The Villages dispels the myth that “party animals” are an epidemic of short-term renters in The Villages.

Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job for Florida

A resident of the Birchbrook Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians should be thrilled that Ron DeSantis is their governor.

Enough is enough

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to draw the line when it comes to traffic on Rolling Acres Road.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos