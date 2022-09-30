Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

To the Editor:

Response to Johanna Wolfort:

I must apologize for my prior letter regarding grandchildren in The Villages. I didn’t explain myself correctly.

Regarding grandkids: I understand how grandparents love having their grandchildren visit. I just get upset when they are put in front of us. I don’t like seeing a 7- or 9-year-old driving a golf cart because the grandparents want to be “cool.” We have enough accidents in The Villages, we don’t need a child driving a golf cart within traffic. And when we are at the square dancing, we don’t appreciate your grandkids running through the crowd and knocking into us. Just asking you to teach respect and discipline to them.

Johanna, when you move here with your children you will be in the family area they have here in The Villages. The rules that the Developer made is no kids living here under age of 18 within the 55 and older development. And not sure what you meant by buying a mobile home development? They have mobile homes in the older section, but not sure if that is still 55 or older and for sale. So not sure what you are buying. Have a safe move.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove