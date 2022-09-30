76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...

Duke Energy crews restore power to more than 650,000 customers in wake of Hurricane Ian

By Staff Report

A Duke Energy Florida workforce of 10,000 from around the nation continue to make steady progress – restoring power caused by Hurricane Ian. More than 650,000 customers have had power restored thus far.

Many of the linemen and trucks were assembled at a rally point near The Villages.

As of noon Friday, about 430,000 customers are still without power. Outages are spread throughout Duke Energy’s territory. Duke Energy Florida serves 1.9 million customers in the state.

“Our Florida and out-of-state crews are making steady progress restoring power to Duke Energy customers able to receive electric service,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We continue to assess hard-hit areas and communicate restoration times to help our customers better plan their schedules. We thank all our customers for their patience.”

Seixas added that localized flooding in some areas has hampered the company’s ability to restore power.

10,000 resources in Florida

Duke Energy has 10,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across Florida restoring power. Many crews were brought in from other states before the storm.

These crews are responding where conditions allow and are also assessing damage in hard-hit areas.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident has written to clarify her earlier Letter to the Editor about grandchildren in The Villages.

Biden has declared war on us old people

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that President Biden has “declared war on us old people.”

Reply to the letter ‘Thinking of moving to The Villages’

A reader from the Alexandria Villas has a response to a woman who wrote about Letter to the Editor about a potential move to The Villages.

We have never had party animal renters

In a Letter to the Editor, a long-time landlord in The Villages dispels the myth that “party animals” are an epidemic of short-term renters in The Villages.

Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job for Florida

A resident of the Birchbrook Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians should be thrilled that Ron DeSantis is their governor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos