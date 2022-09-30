Duke Energy crews restore power to more than 650,000 customers in wake of Hurricane Ian

A Duke Energy Florida workforce of 10,000 from around the nation continue to make steady progress – restoring power caused by Hurricane Ian. More than 650,000 customers have had power restored thus far.

Many of the linemen and trucks were assembled at a rally point near The Villages.

As of noon Friday, about 430,000 customers are still without power. Outages are spread throughout Duke Energy’s territory. Duke Energy Florida serves 1.9 million customers in the state.

“Our Florida and out-of-state crews are making steady progress restoring power to Duke Energy customers able to receive electric service,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We continue to assess hard-hit areas and communicate restoration times to help our customers better plan their schedules. We thank all our customers for their patience.”

Seixas added that localized flooding in some areas has hampered the company’s ability to restore power.

10,000 resources in Florida

Duke Energy has 10,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across Florida restoring power. Many crews were brought in from other states before the storm.

These crews are responding where conditions allow and are also assessing damage in hard-hit areas.