73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...

Golf courses and pools in The Villages reopening after Hurricane Ian

By Staff Report

Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers are reopening Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ina.

However, some executive golf courses will still be closed. They are:

  • Silver Lake – closed until further notice
  • Sweet Gum – closed until further notice
  • Palmetto – closed until further notice
  • Sandhill – closed until further notice
  • Okeechobee – closed until further notice
  • Escambia – closed until further notice
  • El Diablo – closed until further notice
  • Amberwood – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4
  • Heron – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4
  • Pelican – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4
  • First Responders Putting Course and Multi-Purpose Field – closed until Monday, Oct. 3

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident has written to clarify her earlier Letter to the Editor about grandchildren in The Villages.

Biden has declared war on us old people

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that President Biden has “declared war on us old people.”

Reply to the letter ‘Thinking of moving to The Villages’

A reader from the Alexandria Villas has a response to a woman who wrote about Letter to the Editor about a potential move to The Villages.

We have never had party animal renters

In a Letter to the Editor, a long-time landlord in The Villages dispels the myth that “party animals” are an epidemic of short-term renters in The Villages.

Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job for Florida

A resident of the Birchbrook Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Floridians should be thrilled that Ron DeSantis is their governor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos