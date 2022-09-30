Golf courses and pools in The Villages reopening after Hurricane Ian

Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers are reopening Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ina.

However, some executive golf courses will still be closed. They are:

Silver Lake – closed until further notice

Sweet Gum – closed until further notice

Palmetto – closed until further notice

Sandhill – closed until further notice

Okeechobee – closed until further notice

Escambia – closed until further notice

El Diablo – closed until further notice

Amberwood – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4

Heron – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4

Pelican – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4