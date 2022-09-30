Golf courses and pools in The Villages reopening after Hurricane Ian

Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers are reopening Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ina.
However, some executive golf courses will still be closed. They are:
- Silver Lake – closed until further notice
- Sweet Gum – closed until further notice
- Palmetto – closed until further notice
- Sandhill – closed until further notice
- Okeechobee – closed until further notice
- Escambia – closed until further notice
- El Diablo – closed until further notice
- Amberwood – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Heron – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4
- Pelican – closed until Tuesday, Oct. 4
- First Responders Putting Course and Multi-Purpose Field – closed until Monday, Oct. 3