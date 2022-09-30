Helen Creason, 94 passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at her home in The Villages with her family by her side.

Helen was born on March 8, 1928, in Osaka, Japan to Toyokichi and Toku Hoshino Ikegami. She was proceeded by her son, Fred Lee Creason, Jr., and her brother, Ichiro Ikegami, MD, Ph.D. Helen is survived by her daughter, Judy Ann Freeman, (Michael G. Freeman), and grandchildren, Sonny James Spaulding, (Marlana Spaulding), Moriah Lee Creason, and Michael Fred Creason.

After high school, Helen graduated from Keio University in Tokyo, Japan with a BS degree in Pharmacy. She then met Corporal Fred Lee Creason, Sr and in 1950 they had a son. In 1952 they moved to the USA and in 1954 they had a daughter. Helen worked at IU Medical Center School of Dentistry as a research technician and as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist in Hematology at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana for 35yrs. She also served as an interpreter for Japanese patients and translated medical articles for physicians. Helen’s hobbies included; playing classical music on the piano, dancing, traveling with her good friend Yutaka Takahoshi and eating sushi with her family and friends.

With respect to Helen’s wishes, there will not be a viewing or celebration of life.