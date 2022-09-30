More than $10 million raised to help Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that there are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 1.9 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 700,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also announced that donations have poured in to the Florida Disaster Fund, surpassing $10 million in just 24 hours of being activated. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

The federal government has also added the following counties to the major disaster declaration, meaning they will receive individual assistance and category A (debris removal) funding at 100 percent for 30 days: Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk.

The state website for reporting missing persons related to Hurricane Ian is missing.fl.gov. If you need to report a missing person, fill out the form on behalf of “Someone Else.” You can also fill out the form on behalf of yourself if communications are limited.