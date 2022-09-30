80 F
The Villages
Friday, September 30, 2022
Teen arrested at apartment complex after shouting threats at woman

By Staff Report
Deon Lamar Cross
Deon Lamar Cross

A teen was arrested at an apartment complex after allegedly shouting threats at a woman after falsely reporting the theft of his wallet.

Officers were called Thursday night to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 19-year-old Deon Lamar Cross falsely reported that his wallet had been stolen from his mother’s vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, Cross was shouting at a woman, threatening that he was going to “whoop” her, the report said. The officer attempted to take Cross into custody, but he tensed up and had to be threatened with a taser. The officer asked for “additional units to respond quickly.” Cross was so loud and so irate that numerous residents of the apartment building came outside to see what was happening.

When Cross was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of the wallet he claimed had been stolen.

He was arrested on charges assault, providing false report to law enforcement and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000.

