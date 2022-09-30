69 F
The Villages
Friday, September 30, 2022
What did early Floridians think of hurricanes?

By Barry Evans
As I wrote this, we were faced with one of the calamities of nature – a huge hurricane named Ian. 

Humans have always been baffled by weather. Can you imagine how the early occupants of Florida would be astonished when a hurricane came, since they had no clue that one was on its way? Even St. Augustine can lay some of its prominence to a hurricane.  Pensacola had settlers before St. Augustine. When they anchored there, they decided to go ashore and take the supplies off the ships the next morning. Naturally a hurricane arrived and sunk all the ships, except two.  Those two left to bring back help. However, by the time they got back the folks decided they didn’t want to stay and everybody left.  Amazing what the weather can do.

People have learned to live with the weather and have descriptions and folklore about why things happen.  Due to all the Thor movies and comic books everyone knows that his dad was Odin.  Odin was the god of storms and was often pictured with dogs which were symbols of wind.  Then there were witches who rode the storms with black cats.  Thus, when you had a big storm, it often rained “cats and dogs”. As you can see some things are easily explained. There are other animals that are associated with weather as well.

For example, “Squirrels gathering nuts in a flurry, Will cause snow to gather in a hurry”.  In addition, if squirrel’s tales are very bushy, you can look for a tough winter.  Then there is the folklore that “See how high the hornet’s nest, ‘twill tell how high the snow will rest”. Other signs of a bad winter are tough apple and onion skins.  Then there is the tried-and-true wooly caterpillar.  If he has a narrow band, then miserable weather is certain. OK, we do not have to worry much about snow in Florida, but you get the idea.

Many people thought that knowing the right folklore would help them keep their home safe.  Speaking of homes, I assume that you all know that when you move into a new home, you should always enter with a loaf of bread and a new broom. Old brooms are taboo and should never be brought into a sparkling new home. Once you are settled in your home, just remember to never carry a hoe into the house.  If somehow you do as the wife has lots of plants for example, then carry it out again, walking backwards to avoid bad luck.  Bad luck as you know is not good whether the house is old or new! I am not certain if this applies to hurricane weather or not. However, to protect your house from lightning, gather hazel tree branches on Palm Sunday and keep them in water.  No, I do not know how long to keep them.  Perhaps, to the next Palm Sunday?

Most importantly, never pound a nail after sundown, or you will wake the tree gods.  You most certainly do not want to do that!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.

