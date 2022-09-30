Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday

City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up.

This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44.

Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs, branches, fronds, twigs, and shrubs. It does not include trees or limbs that were cut or collected before the storm, leaves, construction debris, household garbage, trash bags, furniture, or normal bulk pick-up items. Vegetative debris piles should be no more than four cubic yards in size and must not block sidewalks, driveways, or fire hydrants.

Residents who live on privately owned and/or maintained roads should contact their property management or homeowners’ association for information on how to prepare and dispose of vegetative storm debris.

Household trash collection for residents with service contracted through the city will occur on Saturday for those who normally receive once-per-week pick-up on Fridays. Bulk item pick-up must be scheduled in advance as usual by calling (352) 330-1336.

Residents who contract their own household trash pick-up should contact their service provider directly for details on any changes in service related to Hurricane Ian.

Wildwood City Manager Jason McHugh has announced that damage to the city from Hurricane Ian was far less than anticipated.

“We are all thankful that the worst-case scenario did not occur here, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to fellow Floridians who were less fortunate,” McHugh said.

Wildwood public works crews worked through the night as the storm effects were felt, ensuring the city’s roads remained passable and responding to calls as needed from Sumter County’s emergency operations center. There were no significant flooding issues within city limits, due to lower-than-predicted rainfall, and scattered power outages remained minimal.

“We were well prepared,” McHugh added. “As with any potential emergency, we prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Our team carried out our emergency operations plan exactly as intended, and we were in the best possible shape heading into the storm as we could be. It makes clean-up that much more efficient as we proceed now with post-event operations.”