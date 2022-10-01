No arrest in hit-and-run that left woman dead on Rolling Acres Road

A lonely sign blows in the wind on Rolling Acres Road, calling for “Justice For Jamie.”

Jamie Weinz, 40, was walking at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 11 when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit her as she was walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.

To date, there have been no arrests and there is no “Justice For Jamie.”

On that fateful night, Weinz had been accompanied by a 31-year-old male companion. He was also struck and was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Weinz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skid marks are still visible on the roadway, weeks after the hit-and-run crash.

Traffic homicide investigators found parts from the hit-and-run vehicle at the scene, which is near American Legion Post 347.

The vehicle being sought is a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee. It should be missing the passenger-side mirror and front right headlight.

Anyone with information should call FHP at (407) 737-2213 or Crimeline.