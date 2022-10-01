82.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 1, 2022
No arrest in hit-and-run that left woman dead on Rolling Acres Road

By Staff Report

A lonely sign blows in the wind on Rolling Acres Road, calling for “Justice For Jamie.”

Jamie Weinz, 40, was walking at 9:47 p.m. Sept. 11 when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit her as she was walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.

A sign on Rolling Acres Road is calling for “Justice for Jamie.”
Skid marks are still visible on Rolling Acres Road where 40-year-old Jamie Weinz was struck and killed.

To date, there have been no arrests and there is no “Justice For Jamie.”

On that fateful night, Weinz had been accompanied by a 31-year-old male companion. He was also struck and was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Weinz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic homicide investigators found parts from the hit-and-run vehicle at the scene, which is near American Legion Post 347.

The vehicle being sought is a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee. It should be missing the passenger-side mirror and front right headlight.

Anyone with information should call FHP at (407) 737-2213 or Crimeline.

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Somebody has to take action on Putin

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what it’s going to take for the world to stand up to Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Too many complaints about The Villages

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident who has been here since 1977 says people need to stop complaining about The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cognitively impaired senior citizen

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a warning about a “cognitively impaired” senior citizen.

Clarifying my earlier letter on grandchildren in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident has written to clarify her earlier Letter to the Editor about grandchildren in The Villages.

Biden has declared war on us old people

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the argument that President Biden has “declared war on us old people.”

Photos

