Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages

Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday through the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service.

Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised to separate debris from household garbage. Residents are reminded that the County will not pick up debris from private roads or on private property. This debris clean up will occur once per road and all activities will end Friday, Oct. 14.

As a reminder for residents, Sumter County will be having a Household Electronic and Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Day on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E. SR 44, Wildwood. Reserve these items for this event rather than including them in the storm debris pick up.