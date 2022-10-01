80.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Too many complaints about The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city.
Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy it. It’s not the world’s fault if you spent your nest egg with unattainable expectations. You don’t like it? Move. Stop crying. I’m sick of listening to it.

Jeffrey Van Sant
Village of Orange Blossom Hills

 

