Villager serves 10 days in jail after caught driving after losing license in DUI

By Staff Report
Gregg Don Vojik
Gregg Don Vojik

A Village of Marsh Bend resident has wrapped up a 10-day jail sentence after he was caught behind the wheel of a car after losing his license in a drunk driving conviction.

Gregg Don Vojik, 65, who lives in the Lee Villas, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. He was sent immediately to jail on Sept. 22 after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended in Lake County Court. He could have faced a 30-day jail sentence.

Vojik was driving a beige Toyota sedan shortly after 9 a.m. May 7 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 in Lady Lake when a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a driver’s license which has been revoked, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the 200 block of West Guava Street.

The officer making the traffic stop confirmed that the Chicago native’s driving privilege had been revoked for five years following a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence.

Vojik admitted he knew his license was revoked but claimed he was “working through his lawyer to get his license reinstated,” the report said.

