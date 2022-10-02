50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages

Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection.

Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24‑hour nursing care, this hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

“We are excited to expand and grow our presence in central Florida, as we identified this as an underserved area for inpatient rehabilitation services,” said Lori Bedard, president of Encompass Health’s Southeast region. “We hope to bring significant value to this community by developing a new hospital focused on high-quality clinical outcomes and cost-effective, individualized care, which allows patients to receive rehabilitation closer to home.”

Encompass Health currently has 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Florida and has announced plans to open an additional five hospitals in the state over the next three years, including Clermont, Kissimmee, Fort Myers, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens.