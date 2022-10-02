Burnsed pickleball and tennis courts are being resurfaced

The Burnsed Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts are closed for resurfacing.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Burnsed Village Recreation Center at (352) 674-8430.
The Burnsed Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts are closed for resurfacing.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Burnsed Village Recreation Center at (352) 674-8430.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.