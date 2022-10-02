Debra Ann Cottrell, 63, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born to the late Bill and Elsie McAnally, June 5, 1959 in Plant City, Florida. She married Edward “Butch” Cottrell in 1989, and they were together for a total of 43 years. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elsie, her sister Jean, and brothers Tony and Billy. She is survived by her sisters, Susan and Terry and brother Randy, her children, Roberta and Jason, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ann was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was huge fan of Elvis Presley, loved fishing, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her children and grandchildren more than anything else in the world. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

A funeral service will be held on, October 06, 2022 at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel at 12pm with visitation from 11-12 with Pastor Will Burroughs officiating. The family request that flowers be sent to Purcell Funeral Home in Bushnell, Florida. All arrangements are being handled by Beyers Funeral Home-Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.