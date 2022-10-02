83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 2, 2022
type here...

Debra Ann Cottrell

By Staff Report

Debra Ann Cottrell, 63, of Wildwood, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.

She was born to the late Bill and Elsie McAnally, June 5, 1959 in Plant City, Florida. She married Edward “Butch” Cottrell in 1989, and they were together for a total of 43 years. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elsie, her sister Jean, and brothers Tony and Billy. She is survived by her sisters, Susan and Terry and brother Randy, her children, Roberta and Jason, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ann was a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was huge fan of Elvis Presley, loved fishing, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her children and grandchildren more than anything else in the world. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

A funeral service will be held on, October 06, 2022 at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel at 12pm with visitation from 11-12 with Pastor Will Burroughs officiating. The family request that flowers be sent to Purcell Funeral Home in Bushnell, Florida. All arrangements are being handled by Beyers Funeral Home-Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Who keeps voting for these shallow, hollow, immoral men?

A Village of Virginia Trace woman has some harsh words for three “shallow, hollow, immoral men” and wonder who would vote for them. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Somebody has to take action on Putin

A Village of Alhambra resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what it’s going to take for the world to stand up to Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Too many complaints about The Villages

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident who has been here since 1977 says people need to stop complaining about The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cognitively impaired senior citizen

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a warning about a “cognitively impaired” senior citizen.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos