The Villages
Sunday, October 2, 2022
Villager whose strange behavior frightened neighbors found incompetent

By Staff Report
Carolyn Kalnitsky
A Villager whose strange behavior frightened her neighbors has been found incompetent.

Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in 2021 when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.

Last year while she was behind bars, neighbors appeared before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors and detailed her strange behavior. Her home at in the Hialeah Villas was found to be in violation of deed compliance due to overgrown grass and a “No Trespassing” sign she had posted.

During the CDD 5 meeting last year, a neighbor complained that Kalnitksy stood in the street and screamed at people. He said she had thrown pots and pans into his yard.

The neighbor said he feared the Pennsylvania native was not mentally competent.

Last month, a judge in Marion County Court came to the same conclusion. The judge ruled that Kaltnisky should be committed to the Department of Children and Families for “competency restoration.”

