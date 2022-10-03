Applications continue to be accepted for vacancy on CDD 5 board

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 11 for a vacancy on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Supervisor Reed Panos, who ran for the Sumter County Commission. He lost that race and has since indicated he is interested in retaining his seat on the CDD 5 board, however, he must go through the application process along with other candidates.

The CDD 5 board will interview applicants during their meeting set for 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939.

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.

A copy of the application can be found at this link: CDD 5 application