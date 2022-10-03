78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 3, 2022
type here...

Applications continue to be accepted for vacancy on CDD 5 board

By Staff Report

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 11 for a vacancy on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Supervisor Reed Panos, who ran for the Sumter County Commission. He lost that race and has since indicated he is interested in retaining his seat on the CDD 5 board, however, he must go through the application process along with other candidates.

The CDD 5 board will interview applicants during their meeting set for 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939.

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing.

A copy of the application can be found at this link: CDD 5 application

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s appears Putin has completely lost his mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers the theory that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has completely lost his mind.

Check with BBB before booking passage with tour company

A Village of Mallory Square resident recommends checking with the Better Business Bureau before booking a trip with a tour company holding an expo later this week in The Villages.

Why aren’t gas stations lowering their prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident asks why gas stations in The Villages have not begun lowering their prices.

Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pinellas man urges his fellow Villagers to educate themselves about the law before making wholesale complaints about young people in The Villages

Who keeps voting for these shallow, hollow, immoral men?

A Village of Virginia Trace woman has some harsh words for three “shallow, hollow, immoral men” and wonder who would vote for them. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos